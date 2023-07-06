On Thursday, Joey Wendle (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is hitting .276 with 10 doubles, two triples, a home run and eight walks.

Wendle has recorded a hit in 30 of 48 games this year (62.5%), including nine multi-hit games (18.8%).

He has hit a home run in one of 48 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Wendle has driven in a run in eight games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 29.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.3%.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 23 .282 AVG .270 .305 OBP .325 .385 SLG .392 7 XBH 6 0 HR 1 4 RBI 5 18/2 K/BB 19/6 1 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings