Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Joey Wendle (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Cardinals.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Wendle? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is hitting .276 with 10 doubles, two triples, a home run and eight walks.
- Wendle has recorded a hit in 30 of 48 games this year (62.5%), including nine multi-hit games (18.8%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 48 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Wendle has driven in a run in eight games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 29.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|.282
|AVG
|.270
|.305
|OBP
|.325
|.385
|SLG
|.392
|7
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|5
|18/2
|K/BB
|19/6
|1
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.66).
- The Cardinals allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
- Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.60 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.60), 61st in WHIP (1.558), and 31st in K/9 (8.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.