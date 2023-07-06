Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Jorge Soler (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double) and the Miami Marlins play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Cardinals.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami with 77 hits, batting .252 this season with 40 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 90th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.
- Soler has gotten at least one hit in 59.5% of his games this year (50 of 84), with multiple hits 18 times (21.4%).
- He has gone deep in 22.6% of his games in 2023, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Soler has driven home a run in 28 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 15.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored at least once 39 times this season (46.4%), including 10 games with multiple runs (11.9%).
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|43
|.230
|AVG
|.272
|.303
|OBP
|.388
|.466
|SLG
|.582
|19
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|14
|21
|RBI
|28
|36/15
|K/BB
|43/27
|0
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 85 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Flaherty (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.60 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.60), 61st in WHIP (1.558), and 31st in K/9 (8.8).
