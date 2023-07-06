On Thursday, Jorge Soler (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double) and the Miami Marlins play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Cardinals.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami with 77 hits, batting .252 this season with 40 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 90th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Soler has gotten at least one hit in 59.5% of his games this year (50 of 84), with multiple hits 18 times (21.4%).

He has gone deep in 22.6% of his games in 2023, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

Soler has driven home a run in 28 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 15.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored at least once 39 times this season (46.4%), including 10 games with multiple runs (11.9%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 43 .230 AVG .272 .303 OBP .388 .466 SLG .582 19 XBH 21 8 HR 14 21 RBI 28 36/15 K/BB 43/27 0 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings