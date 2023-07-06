Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.341 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Cardinals.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .437, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .476.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is 42nd in slugging.
- Arraez will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 over the course of his last games.
- Arraez has gotten a hit in 68 of 82 games this season (82.9%), with at least two hits on 34 occasions (41.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 3.7% of his games this year, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Arraez has an RBI in 27 of 82 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 40.2% of his games this year (33 of 82), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.5%) he has scored more than once.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|39
|.416
|AVG
|.351
|.458
|OBP
|.415
|.497
|SLG
|.455
|11
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|2
|23
|RBI
|18
|5/13
|K/BB
|13/14
|1
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.66).
- The Cardinals surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
- The Cardinals will send Flaherty (5-5) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.60 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.60), 61st in WHIP (1.558), and 31st in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers.
