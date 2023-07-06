The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.341 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Cardinals.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .437, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .476.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is 42nd in slugging.

Arraez will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 over the course of his last games.

Arraez has gotten a hit in 68 of 82 games this season (82.9%), with at least two hits on 34 occasions (41.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 3.7% of his games this year, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.

Arraez has an RBI in 27 of 82 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 40.2% of his games this year (33 of 82), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.5%) he has scored more than once.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 39 .416 AVG .351 .458 OBP .415 .497 SLG .455 11 XBH 11 1 HR 2 23 RBI 18 5/13 K/BB 13/14 1 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings