Thursday's contest at LoanDepot park has the Miami Marlins (51-37) squaring off against the St. Louis Cardinals (35-51) at 6:40 PM ET (on July 6). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-3 win for the Marlins, so expect a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Eury Perez (5-2) for the Marlins and Jack Flaherty (5-5) for the Cardinals.

Marlins vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Marlins 4, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a perfect record of 5-0.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 38 times this season and won 27, or 71.1%, of those games.

This season Miami has won 24 of its 32 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Marlins.

Miami ranks 22nd in the majors with 371 total runs scored this season.

The Marlins' 4.13 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.

Marlins Schedule