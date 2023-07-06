Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals take the field on Thursday at LoanDepot park against Eury Perez, who gets the start for the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

The Marlins are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cardinals (+110). The total is 8 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Marlins vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -135 +110 8 -115 -105 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

The Marlins and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. In four straight games, Miami and its opponent have finished above the over/under, with the average total set by bookmakers in that stretch being 8.5 runs.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been favored on the moneyline 38 total times this season. They've finished 27-11 in those games.

Miami has a 21-5 record (winning 80.8% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The Marlins have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Miami has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 41 times this season for a 41-42-4 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have covered 66.7% of their games this season, going 4-2-0 against the spread.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-16 23-21 22-18 28-19 40-27 10-10

