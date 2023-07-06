Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals take the field on Thursday at LoanDepot park against Eury Perez, who gets the start for the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

Marlins vs. Cardinals Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins are 23rd in MLB action with 82 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.

Miami ranks 20th in baseball with a .400 slugging percentage.

The Marlins are third in the majors with a .263 batting average.

Miami has the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (371 total runs).

The Marlins' .324 on-base percentage ranks 13th in baseball.

Marlins batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the 10th-fewest strikeouts in the majors.

The pitching staff for Miami has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.

Miami's 4.13 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Marlins average MLB's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.271).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Perez gets the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.47 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed a third of an inning, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Perez heads into the outing with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Perez has seven starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 10 appearances this season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Braves L 7-0 Away Eury Pérez Charlie Morton 7/2/2023 Braves L 6-3 Away Sandy Alcantara Spencer Strider 7/3/2023 Cardinals W 5-4 Home Braxton Garrett Miles Mikolas 7/4/2023 Cardinals W 15-2 Home Jesús Luzardo Adam Wainwright 7/5/2023 Cardinals W 10-9 Home Bryan Hoeing Matthew Liberatore 7/6/2023 Cardinals - Home Eury Pérez Jack Flaherty 7/7/2023 Phillies - Home Sandy Alcantara Zack Wheeler 7/8/2023 Phillies - Home Braxton Garrett Ranger Suárez 7/9/2023 Phillies - Home Jesús Luzardo Aaron Nola 7/14/2023 Orioles - Away - - 7/15/2023 Orioles - Away - -

