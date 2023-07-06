How to Watch the Marlins vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 6
Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals take the field on Thursday at LoanDepot park against Eury Perez, who gets the start for the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Marlins vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Cardinals Player Props
|Marlins vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Cardinals Prediction
|Marlins vs Cardinals Odds
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins are 23rd in MLB action with 82 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.
- Miami ranks 20th in baseball with a .400 slugging percentage.
- The Marlins are third in the majors with a .263 batting average.
- Miami has the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (371 total runs).
- The Marlins' .324 on-base percentage ranks 13th in baseball.
- Marlins batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the 10th-fewest strikeouts in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Miami has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- Miami's 4.13 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins average MLB's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.271).
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Perez gets the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.47 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed a third of an inning, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Perez heads into the outing with three quality starts under his belt this season.
- Perez has seven starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 10 appearances this season.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/1/2023
|Braves
|L 7-0
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Charlie Morton
|7/2/2023
|Braves
|L 6-3
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Spencer Strider
|7/3/2023
|Cardinals
|W 5-4
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Miles Mikolas
|7/4/2023
|Cardinals
|W 15-2
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Adam Wainwright
|7/5/2023
|Cardinals
|W 10-9
|Home
|Bryan Hoeing
|Matthew Liberatore
|7/6/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Jack Flaherty
|7/7/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Zack Wheeler
|7/8/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Ranger Suárez
|7/9/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Aaron Nola
|7/14/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.