Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (51-37), who are going for a series sweep, will host the St. Louis Cardinals (35-51) at LoanDepot park on Thursday, July 6. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Marlins are listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Cardinals (+105). The total for the matchup is set at 8 runs.

Marlins vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Eury Perez - MIA (5-2, 2.47 ERA) vs Jack Flaherty - STL (5-5, 4.60 ERA)

Marlins vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Marlins' matchup against the Cardinals but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Marlins (-125) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Marlins to take down the Cardinals with those odds, and the Marlins emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.00.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Jorge Soler hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have been favorites in 38 games this season and won 27 (71.1%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Marlins have a record of 24-8 (75%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Marlins were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 outings, Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have come away with 13 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cardinals have come away with a win eight times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Marlins vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+210) Nick Fortes 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200) Garrett Cooper 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Jesús Sánchez 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +4000 13th 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.