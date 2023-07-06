Nick Fortes -- with an on-base percentage of .143 in his past 10 games, 128 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on July 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is batting .219 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

In 28 of 58 games this year (48.3%) Fortes has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (17.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 6.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 15 games this year (25.9%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 15 times this year (25.9%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 31 .250 AVG .194 .310 OBP .238 .300 SLG .306 2 XBH 5 1 HR 3 10 RBI 7 11/6 K/BB 29/6 2 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings