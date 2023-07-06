Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cardinals - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Fortes -- with an on-base percentage of .143 in his past 10 games, 128 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on July 6 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is batting .219 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
- In 28 of 58 games this year (48.3%) Fortes has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (17.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 6.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 15 games this year (25.9%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 15 times this year (25.9%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|31
|.250
|AVG
|.194
|.310
|OBP
|.238
|.300
|SLG
|.306
|2
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|7
|11/6
|K/BB
|29/6
|2
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.66 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
- Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.60 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.60 ERA ranks 49th, 1.558 WHIP ranks 61st, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 31st.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.