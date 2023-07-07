The Miami Marlins and Bryan De La Cruz (.359 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is hitting .277 with 18 doubles, nine home runs and 25 walks.

He ranks 39th in batting average, 82nd in on base percentage, and 86th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.

De La Cruz has had a hit in 55 of 83 games this year (66.3%), including multiple hits 22 times (26.5%).

In nine games this season, he has hit a home run (10.8%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).

De La Cruz has had an RBI in 29 games this year (34.9%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (16.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 34.9% of his games this season (29 of 83), with two or more runs seven times (8.4%).

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 41 .323 AVG .233 .363 OBP .291 .468 SLG .368 15 XBH 12 4 HR 5 26 RBI 22 41/11 K/BB 46/14 0 SB 3

