Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins and Bryan De La Cruz (.359 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is hitting .277 with 18 doubles, nine home runs and 25 walks.
- He ranks 39th in batting average, 82nd in on base percentage, and 86th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.
- De La Cruz has had a hit in 55 of 83 games this year (66.3%), including multiple hits 22 times (26.5%).
- In nine games this season, he has hit a home run (10.8%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).
- De La Cruz has had an RBI in 29 games this year (34.9%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (16.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 34.9% of his games this season (29 of 83), with two or more runs seven times (8.4%).
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|41
|.323
|AVG
|.233
|.363
|OBP
|.291
|.468
|SLG
|.368
|15
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|22
|41/11
|K/BB
|46/14
|0
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Phillies have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (91 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Wheeler (7-4) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.94 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.94), 31st in WHIP (1.180), and 13th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers.
