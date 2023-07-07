Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Garrett Cooper (batting .316 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper has 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .251.
- Cooper has picked up a hit in 64.2% of his 67 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.9% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 16.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Cooper has had at least one RBI in 35.8% of his games this season (24 of 67), with two or more RBI 13 times (19.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 19 times this season (28.4%), including four games with multiple runs (6.0%).
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|34
|.281
|AVG
|.220
|.324
|OBP
|.271
|.438
|SLG
|.423
|11
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|20
|36/7
|K/BB
|43/9
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (91 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 18th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.94 ERA and 112 strikeouts through 98 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty went five innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 3.94 ERA ranks 35th, 1.180 WHIP ranks 31st, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 13th.
