On Friday, Garrett Cooper (batting .316 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper has 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 16 walks while hitting .251.

Cooper has picked up a hit in 64.2% of his 67 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.9% of them.

He has hit a home run in 16.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Cooper has had at least one RBI in 35.8% of his games this season (24 of 67), with two or more RBI 13 times (19.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 19 times this season (28.4%), including four games with multiple runs (6.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 34 .281 AVG .220 .324 OBP .271 .438 SLG .423 11 XBH 11 4 HR 7 22 RBI 20 36/7 K/BB 43/9 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings