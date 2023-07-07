Jacob Stallings and his .441 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (153 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies and Zack Wheeler on July 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is batting .198 with six doubles, a home run and 14 walks.

Stallings has gotten a hit in 21 of 42 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in just one game this year.

Stallings has driven in a run in seven games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 11 of 42 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 18 .224 AVG .167 .293 OBP .281 .299 SLG .241 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 4 RBI 4 21/6 K/BB 13/8 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings