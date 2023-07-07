Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Jacob Stallings and his .441 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (153 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies and Zack Wheeler on July 7 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Phillies Player Props
|Marlins vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Phillies Prediction
|How to Watch Marlins vs Phillies
|Marlins vs Phillies Odds
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is batting .198 with six doubles, a home run and 14 walks.
- Stallings has gotten a hit in 21 of 42 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- Stallings has driven in a run in seven games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 11 of 42 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|18
|.224
|AVG
|.167
|.293
|OBP
|.281
|.299
|SLG
|.241
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|4
|21/6
|K/BB
|13/8
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 91 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 18th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.94 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the righty threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.94), 31st in WHIP (1.180), and 13th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.