Jacob Stallings and his .441 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (153 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies and Zack Wheeler on July 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Explore More About This Game

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings is batting .198 with six doubles, a home run and 14 walks.
  • Stallings has gotten a hit in 21 of 42 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in just one game this year.
  • Stallings has driven in a run in seven games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 11 of 42 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 18
.224 AVG .167
.293 OBP .281
.299 SLG .241
3 XBH 4
1 HR 0
4 RBI 4
21/6 K/BB 13/8
0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Phillies have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow 91 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 18th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.94 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the righty threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.94), 31st in WHIP (1.180), and 13th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
