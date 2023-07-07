Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Jean Segura (.366 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 21 walks while batting .202.
- Segura has gotten at least one hit in 51.5% of his games this season (35 of 68), with more than one hit 13 times (19.1%).
- He has gone deep in two of 68 games played this year, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 17.6% of his games this season, Segura has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (4.4%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in 20 games this year (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|33
|.219
|AVG
|.185
|.315
|OBP
|.229
|.246
|SLG
|.258
|2
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|8
|18/16
|K/BB
|22/5
|5
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.07 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (91 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, his 18th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.94 ERA and 112 strikeouts through 98 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.94 ERA ranks 35th, 1.180 WHIP ranks 31st, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
