On Friday, Jean Segura (.366 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 21 walks while batting .202.

Segura has gotten at least one hit in 51.5% of his games this season (35 of 68), with more than one hit 13 times (19.1%).

He has gone deep in two of 68 games played this year, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

In 17.6% of his games this season, Segura has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (4.4%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in 20 games this year (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 33 .219 AVG .185 .315 OBP .229 .246 SLG .258 2 XBH 5 0 HR 2 7 RBI 8 18/16 K/BB 22/5 5 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings