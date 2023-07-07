Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Read More About This Game
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle has 10 doubles, two triples, a home run and eight walks while hitting .269.
- Wendle has had a hit in 30 of 49 games this season (61.2%), including multiple hits nine times (18.4%).
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- In eight games this season, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 14 games this season (28.6%), including multiple runs in four games.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|.268
|AVG
|.270
|.291
|OBP
|.325
|.366
|SLG
|.392
|7
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|5
|18/2
|K/BB
|19/6
|1
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Phillies have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 91 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Wheeler (7-4) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.94 ERA in 98 1/3 innings pitched, with 112 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed five innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 3.94 ERA ranks 35th, 1.180 WHIP ranks 31st, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 13th.
