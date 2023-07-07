The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle has 10 doubles, two triples, a home run and eight walks while hitting .269.

Wendle has had a hit in 30 of 49 games this season (61.2%), including multiple hits nine times (18.4%).

He has homered in just one game this season.

In eight games this season, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 14 games this season (28.6%), including multiple runs in four games.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 23 .268 AVG .270 .291 OBP .325 .366 SLG .392 7 XBH 6 0 HR 1 4 RBI 5 18/2 K/BB 19/6 1 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings