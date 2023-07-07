Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Zack Wheeler) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami in total hits (78) this season while batting .252 with 40 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 90th in batting average, 36th in on base percentage, and 10th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Soler is batting .368 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 60.0% of his 85 games this season, Soler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 22.4% of his games in 2023 (19 of 85), and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Soler has driven in a run in 28 games this year (32.9%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (15.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|43
|.232
|AVG
|.272
|.308
|OBP
|.388
|.464
|SLG
|.582
|19
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|14
|21
|RBI
|28
|37/16
|K/BB
|43/27
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.07 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (91 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler (7-4) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.94 ERA in 98 1/3 innings pitched, with 112 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.94), 31st in WHIP (1.180), and 13th in K/9 (10.3).
