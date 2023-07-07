After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Zack Wheeler) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami in total hits (78) this season while batting .252 with 40 extra-base hits.

He ranks 90th in batting average, 36th in on base percentage, and 10th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

Soler is batting .368 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In 60.0% of his 85 games this season, Soler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 22.4% of his games in 2023 (19 of 85), and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

Soler has driven in a run in 28 games this year (32.9%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (15.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 39 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 43 .232 AVG .272 .308 OBP .388 .464 SLG .582 19 XBH 21 8 HR 14 21 RBI 28 37/16 K/BB 43/27 0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings