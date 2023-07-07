Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.356 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-5) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.439), slugging percentage (.478) and OPS (.917) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.
- Arraez will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 over the course of his last outings.
- In 83.1% of his 83 games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 35 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 3.6% of his games this season, and 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 32.5% of his games this year, Arraez has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (12.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 33 times this season (39.8%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.4%).
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|39
|.422
|AVG
|.351
|.462
|OBP
|.415
|.500
|SLG
|.455
|11
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|2
|23
|RBI
|18
|5/13
|K/BB
|13/14
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (91 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, his 18th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.94 ERA and 112 strikeouts through 98 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.94), 31st in WHIP (1.180), and 13th in K/9 (10.3).
