The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.356 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami in OBP (.439), slugging percentage (.478) and OPS (.917) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

Arraez will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 over the course of his last outings.

In 83.1% of his 83 games this season, Arraez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 35 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 3.6% of his games this season, and 0.8% of his plate appearances.

In 32.5% of his games this year, Arraez has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (12.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 33 times this season (39.8%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.4%).

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 39 .422 AVG .351 .462 OBP .415 .500 SLG .455 11 XBH 11 1 HR 2 23 RBI 18 5/13 K/BB 13/14 1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings