Friday's game that pits the Miami Marlins (51-38) against the Philadelphia Phillies (47-39) at LoanDepot park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Marlins. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on July 7.

The probable pitchers are Zack Wheeler (7-4) for the Phillies and Sandy Alcantara (3-7) for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Marlins 6, Phillies 5.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Miami and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.

The Marlins have come away with 22 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Miami has been victorious 12 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Miami is the No. 22 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (371 total runs).

The Marlins have the 15th-ranked ERA (4.12) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Schedule