Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins take the field on Friday at LoanDepot park against Zack Wheeler, who gets the start for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The Marlins are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Phillies (-125). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the game (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Marlins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marlins vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -125 +105 7.5 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 2-3.

When it comes to the total, the Marlins and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

The Marlins' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have come away with 22 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Miami has a record of 14-15, a 48.3% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +105 or more by bookmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Miami have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 41 of 88 chances this season.

The Marlins have an against the spread mark of 4-2-0 in six games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-17 23-21 22-18 28-20 40-28 10-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.