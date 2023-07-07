Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies will hit the field against the Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, at LoanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins have hit 82 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Miami is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

The Marlins rank third in MLB with a .263 team batting average.

Miami has scored 371 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Marlins have an OBP of .323 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Marlins are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of eight strikeouts per game.

Miami strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.

Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.12 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Marlins have a combined WHIP of 1.270 as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins will hand the ball to Sandy Alcantara (3-7) for his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

He has earned a quality start five times in 17 starts this season.

Alcantara will look to pitch five or more innings for the 15th start in a row.

He has made 17 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Braves L 6-3 Away Sandy Alcantara Spencer Strider 7/3/2023 Cardinals W 5-4 Home Braxton Garrett Miles Mikolas 7/4/2023 Cardinals W 15-2 Home Jesús Luzardo Adam Wainwright 7/5/2023 Cardinals W 10-9 Home Bryan Hoeing Matthew Liberatore 7/6/2023 Cardinals L 3-0 Home Eury Pérez Jack Flaherty 7/7/2023 Phillies - Home Sandy Alcantara Zack Wheeler 7/8/2023 Phillies - Home Braxton Garrett Ranger Suárez 7/9/2023 Phillies - Home Jesús Luzardo Aaron Nola 7/14/2023 Orioles - Away - - 7/15/2023 Orioles - Away - - 7/16/2023 Orioles - Away - -

