The Philadelphia Phillies (47-39) will look to Nicholas Castellanos when they visit Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (51-38) at LoanDepot park on Friday, July 7. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Marlins are +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Phillies (-135). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the matchup.

Marlins vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler - PHI (7-4, 3.94 ERA) vs Sandy Alcantara - MIA (3-7, 5.02 ERA)

Marlins vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have entered the game as favorites 52 times this season and won 31, or 59.6%, of those games.

The Phillies have gone 21-13 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (61.8% winning percentage).

Philadelphia has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Phillies went 5-2 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Marlins have won in 22, or 50%, of the 44 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Marlins have a mark of 12-12 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Marlins vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Arraez 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+260) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+225) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+230) Jean Segura 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+260) Jesús Sánchez 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +4000 13th 3rd

