Nicholas Castellanos and Luis Arraez are among the players with prop bets available when the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins play at LoanDepot park on Friday (at 6:40 PM ET).

Marlins vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 124 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .388/.439/.478 slash line so far this season.

Arraez has hit safely in seven games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .310 with three doubles, three walks and four RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 6 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 4 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jul. 2 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 78 hits with 18 doubles, 22 home runs, 43 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .252/.350/.524 slash line on the year.

Soler heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with four doubles, three walks and two RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 5 2-for-4 3 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 4 3-for-4 3 0 2 5 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Zack Wheeler Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Wheeler Stats

The Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (7-4) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

Wheeler will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has made 17 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

The 33-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.94), 31st in WHIP (1.180), and 13th in K/9 (10.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Wheeler Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals Jul. 1 5.0 7 4 4 6 0 vs. Mets Jun. 25 5.1 9 5 5 8 2 at Athletics Jun. 18 6.0 6 0 0 4 2 at Diamondbacks Jun. 13 6.0 4 1 1 7 1 vs. Tigers Jun. 8 7.1 1 1 0 8 1

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has put up 102 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashing .305/.347/.506 so far this season.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jul. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jul. 5 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Rays Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 2 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 1 3-for-4 2 1 3 7 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has 11 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs, 58 walks and 48 RBI (60 total hits).

He's slashing .189/.321/.437 on the season.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rays Jul. 6 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 at Rays Jul. 5 0-for-6 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jul. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Nationals Jul. 2 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 vs. Nationals Jul. 1 2-for-5 3 1 4 5

