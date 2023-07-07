The Philadelphia Phillies (47-39) and Miami Marlins (51-38) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET. The Phillies are coming off a series victory over the Rays, and the Marlins a series win over the Cardinals.

The Phillies will look to Zack Wheeler (7-4) against the Marlins and Sandy Alcantara (3-7).

Marlins vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara

Alcantara (3-7 with a 5.02 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 18th of the season.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.02, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opposing batters have a .253 batting average against him.

Alcantara has collected five quality starts this year.

Alcantara is aiming for his 15th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.3 innings per start.

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Sandy Alcantara vs. Phillies

He will take the hill against a Phillies offense that ranks 10th in the league with 770 total hits (on a .259 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .421 (ninth in the league) with 95 total home runs (18th in MLB play).

In four innings over one appearance against the Phillies this season, Alcantara has a 20.25 ERA and a 2.75 WHIP while his opponents are batting .455.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Wheeler

Wheeler (7-4) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings against the Washington Nationals.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with a 3.94 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .244.

He has nine quality starts in 17 chances this season.

Wheeler has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

The 33-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.94), 31st in WHIP (1.180), and 13th in K/9 (10.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Zack Wheeler vs. Marlins

The Marlins have scored 371 runs this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB. They are batting .263 for the campaign with 82 home runs, 23rd in the league.

The Marlins have gone 3-for-21 with two doubles and an RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

