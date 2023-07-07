Marlins vs. Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 7
The Philadelphia Phillies (47-39) and Miami Marlins (51-38) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET. The Phillies are coming off a series victory over the Rays, and the Marlins a series win over the Cardinals.
The Phillies will look to Zack Wheeler (7-4) against the Marlins and Sandy Alcantara (3-7).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Marlins vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSFL
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (7-4, 3.94 ERA) vs Alcantara - MIA (3-7, 5.02 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara
- Alcantara (3-7 with a 5.02 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 18th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.02, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opposing batters have a .253 batting average against him.
- Alcantara has collected five quality starts this year.
- Alcantara is aiming for his 15th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.3 innings per start.
- He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Sandy Alcantara vs. Phillies
- He will take the hill against a Phillies offense that ranks 10th in the league with 770 total hits (on a .259 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .421 (ninth in the league) with 95 total home runs (18th in MLB play).
- In four innings over one appearance against the Phillies this season, Alcantara has a 20.25 ERA and a 2.75 WHIP while his opponents are batting .455.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Wheeler
- Wheeler (7-4) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 18th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings against the Washington Nationals.
- The 33-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with a 3.94 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .244.
- He has nine quality starts in 17 chances this season.
- Wheeler has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.
- The 33-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.94), 31st in WHIP (1.180), and 13th in K/9 (10.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Zack Wheeler vs. Marlins
- The Marlins have scored 371 runs this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB. They are batting .263 for the campaign with 82 home runs, 23rd in the league.
- The Marlins have gone 3-for-21 with two doubles and an RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.