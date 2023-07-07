The Miami Marlins, including Nick Fortes (.143 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 122 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes has three doubles, four home runs and 12 walks while batting .214.

In 47.5% of his 59 games this season, Fortes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 6.8% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Fortes has driven in a run in 15 games this season (25.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 15 of 59 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 31 .238 AVG .194 .297 OBP .238 .286 SLG .306 2 XBH 5 1 HR 3 10 RBI 7 12/6 K/BB 29/6 2 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings