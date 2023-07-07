Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins, including Nick Fortes (.143 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 122 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes has three doubles, four home runs and 12 walks while batting .214.
- In 47.5% of his 59 games this season, Fortes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 6.8% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Fortes has driven in a run in 15 games this season (25.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 15 of 59 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|31
|.238
|AVG
|.194
|.297
|OBP
|.238
|.286
|SLG
|.306
|2
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|7
|12/6
|K/BB
|29/6
|2
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.07).
- The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (91 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Wheeler (7-4) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.94 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.94 ERA ranks 35th, 1.180 WHIP ranks 31st, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
