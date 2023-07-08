The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners will meet on Saturday at Minute Maid Park, at 7:15 PM ET, with Kyle Tucker and Julio Rodriguez among those expected to step up at the plate.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 10th-best in MLB play with 106 total home runs.

Houston's .410 slugging percentage ranks 13th in baseball.

The Astros have the 15th-ranked batting average in the majors (.250).

Houston is the 10th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.6 runs per game (413 total).

The Astros' .319 on-base percentage ranks 18th in MLB.

The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game, the fifth-fewest mark in MLB.

The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.

Houston has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.69).

The Astros have the eighth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.255).

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners' 102 home runs rank 15th in Major League Baseball.

Seattle ranks 23rd in the majors with a .394 team slugging percentage.

The Mariners rank 24th in MLB with a .234 team batting average.

Seattle has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 399 (4.6 per game).

The Mariners have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

The Mariners rank just 29th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.8 whiffs per contest.

Seattle strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 11th in MLB.

Seattle has the seventh-best ERA (3.81) in the majors this season.

The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.189 as a pitching staff, which is the second-best in baseball this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros are sending Framber Valdez (7-6) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.49 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Tuesday, June 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Valdez has 12 quality starts under his belt this year.

Valdez will try to go five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.6 frames per outing.

In three of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners' Bryan Woo (1-1) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Woo will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in six chances this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/3/2023 Rangers W 12-11 Away Cristian Javier Martín Pérez 7/4/2023 Rockies W 4-1 Home Brandon Bielak Kyle Freeland 7/5/2023 Rockies W 6-4 Home J.P. France Chase Anderson 7/6/2023 Mariners L 5-1 Home Ronel Blanco George Kirby 7/7/2023 Mariners L 10-1 Home Hunter Brown Luis Castillo 7/8/2023 Mariners - Home Framber Valdez Bryan Woo 7/9/2023 Mariners - Home Brandon Bielak Logan Gilbert 7/14/2023 Angels - Away - - 7/15/2023 Angels - Away - - 7/16/2023 Angels - Away - - 7/18/2023 Rockies - Away - -

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 7/3/2023 Giants W 6-5 Away Bryan Woo Logan Webb 7/4/2023 Giants W 6-0 Away Logan Gilbert Keaton Winn 7/5/2023 Giants L 2-0 Away Tommy Milone Alex Cobb 7/6/2023 Astros W 5-1 Away George Kirby Ronel Blanco 7/7/2023 Astros W 10-1 Away Luis Castillo Hunter Brown 7/8/2023 Astros - Away Bryan Woo Framber Valdez 7/9/2023 Astros - Away Logan Gilbert Brandon Bielak 7/14/2023 Tigers - Home - - 7/15/2023 Tigers - Home - - 7/16/2023 Tigers - Home - - 7/17/2023 Twins - Home - -

