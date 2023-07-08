The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (.211 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is hitting .274 with 18 doubles, nine home runs and 25 walks.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 90th in the league in slugging.

De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 55 of 84 games this season, with multiple hits 22 times.

Looking at the 84 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (10.7%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.5% of his games this season, De La Cruz has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (16.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 34.5% of his games this year (29 of 84), with two or more runs seven times (8.3%).

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 41 .315 AVG .233 .354 OBP .291 .457 SLG .368 15 XBH 12 4 HR 5 26 RBI 22 42/11 K/BB 46/14 0 SB 3

