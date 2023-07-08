Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (.211 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is hitting .274 with 18 doubles, nine home runs and 25 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 90th in the league in slugging.
- De La Cruz has picked up a hit in 55 of 84 games this season, with multiple hits 22 times.
- Looking at the 84 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (10.7%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.5% of his games this season, De La Cruz has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (16.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 34.5% of his games this year (29 of 84), with two or more runs seven times (8.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|41
|.315
|AVG
|.233
|.354
|OBP
|.291
|.457
|SLG
|.368
|15
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|22
|42/11
|K/BB
|46/14
|0
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez gets the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.67 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 3.67 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .249 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.