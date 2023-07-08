Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Garrett Cooper -- batting .316 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Phillies.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is hitting .255 with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks.
- Cooper has gotten at least one hit in 64.7% of his games this year (44 of 68), with multiple hits 15 times (22.1%).
- Looking at the 68 games he has played this season, he's homered in 12 of them (17.6%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Cooper has driven home a run in 25 games this season (36.8%), including more than one RBI in 19.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 20 games this year (29.4%), including four multi-run games (5.9%).
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|34
|.288
|AVG
|.220
|.329
|OBP
|.271
|.462
|SLG
|.423
|12
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|20
|37/7
|K/BB
|43/9
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.06).
- The Phillies give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez gets the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.67 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 56 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 3.67 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .249 to his opponents.
