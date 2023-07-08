Garrett Cooper -- batting .316 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Phillies.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is hitting .255 with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks.

Cooper has gotten at least one hit in 64.7% of his games this year (44 of 68), with multiple hits 15 times (22.1%).

Looking at the 68 games he has played this season, he's homered in 12 of them (17.6%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Cooper has driven home a run in 25 games this season (36.8%), including more than one RBI in 19.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 20 games this year (29.4%), including four multi-run games (5.9%).

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 34 .288 AVG .220 .329 OBP .271 .462 SLG .423 12 XBH 11 5 HR 7 23 RBI 20 37/7 K/BB 43/9 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings