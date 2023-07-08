Garrett Hampson Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday, Garrett Hampson and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies and Ranger Suarez, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since June 21, when he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Blue Jays.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Hampson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Phillies Player Props
|Marlins vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Marlins vs Phillies
|Marlins vs Phillies Odds
|Marlins vs Phillies Prediction
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson has nine doubles, a home run and 12 walks while batting .240.
- Hampson has picked up a hit in 27 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- Hampson has driven in a run in eight games this year (16.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 16 of 49 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|26
|.241
|AVG
|.239
|.328
|OBP
|.316
|.407
|SLG
|.282
|7
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|6
|19/5
|K/BB
|21/7
|1
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 92 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- The Phillies will send Suarez (2-3) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.67 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 56 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.67, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .249 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.