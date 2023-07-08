Saturday, Garrett Hampson and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies and Ranger Suarez, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 21, when he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Blue Jays.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

  • Hampson has nine doubles, a home run and 12 walks while batting .240.
  • Hampson has picked up a hit in 27 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
  • Hampson has driven in a run in eight games this year (16.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 16 of 49 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 26
.241 AVG .239
.328 OBP .316
.407 SLG .282
7 XBH 3
1 HR 0
4 RBI 6
19/5 K/BB 21/7
1 SB 2

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow 92 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Phillies will send Suarez (2-3) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.67 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 56 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.67, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .249 batting average against him.
