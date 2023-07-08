Saturday, Garrett Hampson and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies and Ranger Suarez, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 21, when he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Blue Jays.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

Hampson has nine doubles, a home run and 12 walks while batting .240.

Hampson has picked up a hit in 27 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

Hampson has driven in a run in eight games this year (16.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 16 of 49 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 26 .241 AVG .239 .328 OBP .316 .407 SLG .282 7 XBH 3 1 HR 0 4 RBI 6 19/5 K/BB 21/7 1 SB 2

