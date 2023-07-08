The Miami Marlins, including Jean Segura (.366 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is batting .207 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 21 walks.

Segura has picked up a hit in 52.2% of his 69 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.3% of those games.

In 69 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.

In 12 games this season (17.4%), Segura has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (4.3%) he had more than one.

He has scored in 21 games this year (30.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 33 .229 AVG .185 .321 OBP .229 .254 SLG .258 2 XBH 5 0 HR 2 7 RBI 8 19/16 K/BB 22/5 5 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings