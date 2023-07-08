Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jean Segura (.366 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Phillies.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jean Segura? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is batting .207 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 21 walks.
- Segura has picked up a hit in 52.2% of his 69 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.3% of those games.
- In 69 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- In 12 games this season (17.4%), Segura has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (4.3%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (30.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|33
|.229
|AVG
|.185
|.321
|OBP
|.229
|.254
|SLG
|.258
|2
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|8
|19/16
|K/BB
|22/5
|5
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez (2-3 with a 3.67 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.67 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .249 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.