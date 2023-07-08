Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jon Berti -- batting .250 with two doubles and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is hitting .274 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.
- Berti has gotten at least one hit in 63.2% of his games this year (43 of 68), with multiple hits 16 times (23.5%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 68 games played this season, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Berti has had an RBI in 13 games this year (19.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.9%).
- In 32.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|36
|.279
|AVG
|.270
|.309
|OBP
|.321
|.337
|SLG
|.357
|5
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|7
|20/4
|K/BB
|31/10
|2
|SB
|5
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 92 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Suarez (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.67 ERA in 56 1/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 3.67 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .249 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.