Jon Berti -- batting .250 with two doubles and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is hitting .274 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.

Berti has gotten at least one hit in 63.2% of his games this year (43 of 68), with multiple hits 16 times (23.5%).

He has hit a home run in two of 68 games played this season, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Berti has had an RBI in 13 games this year (19.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.9%).

In 32.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.4%).

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 36 .279 AVG .270 .309 OBP .321 .337 SLG .357 5 XBH 7 0 HR 2 10 RBI 7 20/4 K/BB 31/10 2 SB 5

Phillies Pitching Rankings