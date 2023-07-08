On Saturday, Jorge Soler (.270 batting average in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a home run, six walks and three RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Explore More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami in total hits (79) this season while batting .252 with 40 extra-base hits.

He ranks 90th in batting average, 35th in on base percentage, and 11th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

Soler enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .421.

Soler has picked up a hit in 52 of 86 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.

In 22.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

Soler has driven in a run in 28 games this season (32.6%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (15.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 45.3% of his games this year (39 of 86), with two or more runs 10 times (11.6%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 43 .232 AVG .272 .306 OBP .388 .458 SLG .582 19 XBH 21 8 HR 14 21 RBI 28 39/16 K/BB 43/27 0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings