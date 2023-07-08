Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Jorge Soler (.270 batting average in his past 10 games, with five doubles, a home run, six walks and three RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Explore More About This Game
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami in total hits (79) this season while batting .252 with 40 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 90th in batting average, 35th in on base percentage, and 11th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- Soler enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .421.
- Soler has picked up a hit in 52 of 86 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.
- In 22.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Soler has driven in a run in 28 games this season (32.6%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (15.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 45.3% of his games this year (39 of 86), with two or more runs 10 times (11.6%).
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|43
|.232
|AVG
|.272
|.306
|OBP
|.388
|.458
|SLG
|.582
|19
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|14
|21
|RBI
|28
|39/16
|K/BB
|43/27
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 92 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Suarez gets the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.67 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 3.67 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .249 to opposing hitters.
