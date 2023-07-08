Linn Grant will take to the course at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California for the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open from July 6- 9, looking to conquer the par-72, 6,509-yard course with $10,000,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Looking to bet on Grant at the U.S. Women’s Open this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Linn Grant Insights

Grant has finished below par on 15 occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished 16 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds played.

She has recorded a top-five score in two of her last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Over her last 20 rounds, Grant has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 13 occasions.

Grant has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes in her past five events.

In her past five appearances, Grant has finished within five shots of the leader once. She posted a score that was better than average four times.

Grant will try to prolong her streak of made cuts to eight by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 9 14 -9 278 0 8 2 4 $591,474

U.S. Women’s Open Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,026 yards, 517 yards longer than the 6,509-yard par 72 at this week's tournament.

Pebble Beach Golf Links has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

The average course Grant has played in the past year has been 106 yards longer than the 6,509 yards Pebble Beach Golf Links will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Grant's Last Time Out

Grant was in the 81st percentile on par 3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which was strong enough to land her in the 92nd percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.18).

Grant shot better than just 21% of the field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Grant recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Grant had two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.6).

Grant recorded more birdies or better (10) than the field average of 3.5 on the 44 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

In that last tournament, Grant's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (better than the field's average, 8.8).

Grant ended the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.9 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Grant underperformed compared to the field average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding three.

U.S. Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Golf Links Location: Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach, California Par: 72 / 6,509 yards

72 / 6,509 yards Grant Odds to Win: +4500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

