The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.293 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .437, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .475.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is 43rd in slugging.

Arraez is batting .333 during his last games and is on an eight-game hitting streak.

Arraez has picked up a hit in 83.3% of his 84 games this season, with more than one hit in 41.7% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 3.6% of his games in 2023 (three of 84), and 0.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 27 games this season (32.1%), Arraez has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (11.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33 games this season (39.3%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 39 .418 AVG .351 .457 OBP .415 .494 SLG .455 11 XBH 11 1 HR 2 23 RBI 18 6/13 K/BB 13/14 1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings