Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.293 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami with an OBP of .437, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .475.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is 43rd in slugging.
- Arraez is batting .333 during his last games and is on an eight-game hitting streak.
- Arraez has picked up a hit in 83.3% of his 84 games this season, with more than one hit in 41.7% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 3.6% of his games in 2023 (three of 84), and 0.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27 games this season (32.1%), Arraez has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (11.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this season (39.3%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|39
|.418
|AVG
|.351
|.457
|OBP
|.415
|.494
|SLG
|.455
|11
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|2
|23
|RBI
|18
|6/13
|K/BB
|13/14
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 92 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.67 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.67, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .249 against him.
