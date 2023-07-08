Saturday's game between the Miami Marlins (51-39) and Philadelphia Phillies (48-39) matching up at LoanDepot park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Marlins, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on July 8.

The Marlins will call on Braxton Garrett (4-2) versus the Phillies and Ranger Suarez (2-3).

Marlins vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

Marlins vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Marlins 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Marlins have a record of 4-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

This season, the Marlins have been favored 39 times and won 27, or 69.2%, of those games.

This season Miami has won 24 of its 33 games, or 72.7%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Marlins.

Miami has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 374 (4.2 per game).

The Marlins have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.

Marlins Schedule