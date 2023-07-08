Alec Bohm and Jorge Soler take the field when the Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins meet on Saturday at LoanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 23rd in MLB action with 83 total home runs.

Miami's .399 slugging percentage is 19th in baseball.

The Marlins' .263 batting average is third-best in the majors.

Miami is the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.2 runs per game (374 total).

The Marlins' .323 on-base percentage is 13th in baseball.

Marlins batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the 10th-lowest average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Miami has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the majors.

Miami has a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Marlins have the 16th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.270).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Braxton Garrett (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 17th start of the season. He has a 3.61 ERA in 87 1/3 innings pitched, with 98 strikeouts.

The lefty last appeared on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Garrett has registered three quality starts this season.

Garrett will aim to go five or more innings for his 12th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 innings per outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 7/3/2023 Cardinals W 5-4 Home Braxton Garrett Miles Mikolas 7/4/2023 Cardinals W 15-2 Home Jesús Luzardo Adam Wainwright 7/5/2023 Cardinals W 10-9 Home Bryan Hoeing Matthew Liberatore 7/6/2023 Cardinals L 3-0 Home Eury Pérez Jack Flaherty 7/7/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Home Sandy Alcantara Zack Wheeler 7/8/2023 Phillies - Home Braxton Garrett Ranger Suárez 7/9/2023 Phillies - Home Jesús Luzardo Aaron Nola 7/14/2023 Orioles - Away - - 7/15/2023 Orioles - Away - - 7/16/2023 Orioles - Away - - 7/17/2023 Cardinals - Away - -

