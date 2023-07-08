On Saturday, July 8 at 4:10 PM ET, the Miami Marlins (51-39) host the Philadelphia Phillies (48-39) at LoanDepot park. Braxton Garrett will get the nod for the Marlins, while Ranger Suarez will take the hill for the Phillies.

The Marlins are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Phillies (-105). The game's total is set at 7.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (4-2, 3.61 ERA) vs Suarez - PHI (2-3, 3.67 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marlins vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Marlins versus Phillies game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Marlins (-115) in this matchup, means that you think the Marlins will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.70 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Jorge Soler hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Marlins have entered the game as favorites 39 times this season and won 27, or 69.2%, of those games.

The Marlins have gone 27-12 (winning 69.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Miami has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Marlins have a 4-1 record across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Phillies have been victorious in 13, or 43.3%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Phillies have a mark of 12-14 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Phillies have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Marlins vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+1350) 0.5 (+230) Yuli Gurriel 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+170) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+160) Jean Segura 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +4000 13th 3rd

Think the Marlins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Miami and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.