The Miami Marlins host the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Luis Arraez, Nicholas Castellanos and others in this contest.

Marlins vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Braxton Garrett Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Garrett Stats

Braxton Garrett (4-2) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 17th start of the season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Garrett will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Garrett Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cardinals Jul. 3 5.2 7 3 3 6 0 at Red Sox Jun. 28 5.0 3 1 1 2 1 vs. Pirates Jun. 22 7.0 3 2 1 13 0 at Nationals Jun. 17 6.0 4 1 1 8 1 at White Sox Jun. 11 5.1 3 0 0 9 1

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has recorded 125 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .386/.437/.475 on the season.

Arraez has hit safely in eight straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .293 with two doubles, three walks and three RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 6 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 4 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 18 doubles, 22 home runs, 43 walks and 49 RBI (79 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a .252/.349/.521 slash line on the year.

Soler brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with four doubles, three walks and two RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 5 2-for-4 3 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 4 3-for-4 3 0 2 5 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has 26 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 23 walks and 55 RBI (103 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He's slashing .305/.346/.503 so far this season.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rays Jul. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jul. 5 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Rays Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 2 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has collected 61 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 58 walks. He has driven in 48 runs.

He's slashed .189/.319/.433 on the season.

Schwarber enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with two doubles and an RBI.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Marlins Jul. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Rays Jul. 6 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 at Rays Jul. 5 0-for-6 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jul. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Nationals Jul. 2 1-for-5 1 0 0 2

