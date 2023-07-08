The Philadelphia Phillies (48-39) carry a four-game win streak into a home matchup versus the Miami Marlins (51-39), at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Marlins will look to Braxton Garrett (4-2) against the Phillies and Ranger Suarez (2-3).

Marlins vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: BSFL

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: LoanDepot park

Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (4-2, 3.61 ERA) vs Suarez - PHI (2-3, 3.67 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

Garrett (4-2) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.61, a 6.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.134 in 17 games this season.

He has earned a quality start three times in 16 starts this season.

Garrett will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ranger Suárez

Suarez (2-3) takes the mound first for the Phillies in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.67 ERA in 56 1/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.

The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.67 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .249 to opposing hitters.

Suarez has six quality starts under his belt this season.

Suarez will try to continue a nine-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per appearance).

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

