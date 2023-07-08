Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Nick Fortes (batting .077 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes has three doubles, four home runs and 12 walks while batting .214.
- In 28 of 59 games this year (47.5%) Fortes has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (16.9%).
- He has hit a home run in four games this season (6.8%), leaving the park in 2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 15 games this year (25.4%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 15 of 59 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|31
|.238
|AVG
|.194
|.297
|OBP
|.238
|.286
|SLG
|.306
|2
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|7
|12/6
|K/BB
|29/6
|2
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.67 ERA in 56 1/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.67 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .249 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.