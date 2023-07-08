Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Yuli Gurriel (.304 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three walks and four RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel has nine doubles, three triples, three home runs and 17 walks while hitting .271.
- Gurriel has gotten at least one hit in 58.9% of his games this year (33 of 56), with multiple hits 15 times (26.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 5.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has driven in a run in 17 games this season (30.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 17 games this year (30.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|29
|.231
|AVG
|.307
|.287
|OBP
|.366
|.330
|SLG
|.455
|8
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|11
|11/7
|K/BB
|13/10
|1
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 92 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Suarez (2-3 with a 3.67 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 11th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.67, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .249 batting average against him.
