On Saturday, Yuli Gurriel (.304 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three walks and four RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel has nine doubles, three triples, three home runs and 17 walks while hitting .271.

Gurriel has gotten at least one hit in 58.9% of his games this year (33 of 56), with multiple hits 15 times (26.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 5.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has driven in a run in 17 games this season (30.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 17 games this year (30.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 29 .231 AVG .307 .287 OBP .366 .330 SLG .455 8 XBH 7 0 HR 3 7 RBI 11 11/7 K/BB 13/10 1 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings