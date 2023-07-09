Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (.211 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Phillies Player Props
|Marlins vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is hitting .271 with 18 doubles, nine home runs and 26 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 45th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 95th and he is 93rd in slugging.
- De La Cruz has gotten a hit in 55 of 85 games this year (64.7%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (25.9%).
- In 10.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- De La Cruz has had an RBI in 29 games this year (34.1%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (16.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 34.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.2%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|41
|.307
|AVG
|.233
|.350
|OBP
|.291
|.446
|SLG
|.368
|15
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|22
|44/12
|K/BB
|46/14
|0
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola (8-5) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.30 ERA in 113 2/3 innings pitched, with 114 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander threw 7 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 45th, 1.097 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.