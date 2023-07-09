The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (.211 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is hitting .271 with 18 doubles, nine home runs and 26 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 45th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 95th and he is 93rd in slugging.

De La Cruz has gotten a hit in 55 of 85 games this year (64.7%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (25.9%).

In 10.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

De La Cruz has had an RBI in 29 games this year (34.1%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (16.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 34.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.2%.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 41 .307 AVG .233 .350 OBP .291 .446 SLG .368 15 XBH 12 4 HR 5 26 RBI 22 44/12 K/BB 46/14 0 SB 3

