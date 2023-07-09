On Sunday, Garrett Cooper (.568 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Phillies.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper has 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks while batting .259.

Cooper has picked up a hit in 65.2% of his 69 games this year, with at least two hits in 23.2% of them.

He has hit a home run in 12 games this season (17.4%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Cooper has driven in a run in 25 games this season (36.2%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (18.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 30.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.2%).

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 34 .294 AVG .220 .333 OBP .271 .463 SLG .423 12 XBH 11 5 HR 7 23 RBI 20 38/7 K/BB 43/9 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings