Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Garrett Cooper (.568 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Phillies.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Phillies Player Props
|Marlins vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper has 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 16 walks while batting .259.
- Cooper has picked up a hit in 65.2% of his 69 games this year, with at least two hits in 23.2% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 12 games this season (17.4%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Cooper has driven in a run in 25 games this season (36.2%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (18.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 30.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|34
|.294
|AVG
|.220
|.333
|OBP
|.271
|.463
|SLG
|.423
|12
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|20
|38/7
|K/BB
|43/9
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 93 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his 19th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 4.30 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 7 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 45th, 1.097 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 28th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.