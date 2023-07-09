The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings and his .429 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no home run), battle starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Discover More About This Game

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings is batting .202 with six doubles, a home run and 14 walks.
  • Stallings will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer in his last games.
  • This season, Stallings has posted at least one hit in 22 of 43 games (51.2%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in just one game this year.
  • In eight games this season, Stallings has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 11 of 43 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 18
.229 AVG .167
.295 OBP .281
.300 SLG .241
3 XBH 4
1 HR 0
5 RBI 4
22/6 K/BB 13/8
0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 19th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 4.30 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty went 7 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 45th, 1.097 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
