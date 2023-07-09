Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings and his .429 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no home run), battle starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Phillies Player Props
|Marlins vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is batting .202 with six doubles, a home run and 14 walks.
- Stallings will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer in his last games.
- This season, Stallings has posted at least one hit in 22 of 43 games (51.2%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- In eight games this season, Stallings has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 11 of 43 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|18
|.229
|AVG
|.167
|.295
|OBP
|.281
|.300
|SLG
|.241
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|4
|22/6
|K/BB
|13/8
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 19th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 4.30 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty went 7 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 45th, 1.097 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.