The Miami Marlins, including Jacob Stallings and his .429 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no home run), battle starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is batting .202 with six doubles, a home run and 14 walks.

Stallings will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer in his last games.

This season, Stallings has posted at least one hit in 22 of 43 games (51.2%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

In eight games this season, Stallings has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 11 of 43 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 18 .229 AVG .167 .295 OBP .281 .300 SLG .241 3 XBH 4 1 HR 0 5 RBI 4 22/6 K/BB 13/8 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings