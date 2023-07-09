Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Jean Segura (batting .306 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Phillies.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 21 walks while hitting .211.
- In 52.9% of his 70 games this season, Segura has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- In 70 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- Segura has driven home a run in 12 games this year (17.1%), including more than one RBI in 4.3% of his games.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|33
|.238
|AVG
|.185
|.326
|OBP
|.229
|.262
|SLG
|.258
|2
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|8
|20/16
|K/BB
|22/5
|5
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Nola (8-5) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 4.30 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed 7 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 45th, 1.097 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 28th.
