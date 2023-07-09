On Sunday, Jean Segura (batting .306 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Read More About This Game

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 21 walks while hitting .211.

In 52.9% of his 70 games this season, Segura has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

In 70 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.

Segura has driven home a run in 12 games this year (17.1%), including more than one RBI in 4.3% of his games.

He has scored in 21 games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 33 .238 AVG .185 .326 OBP .229 .262 SLG .258 2 XBH 5 0 HR 2 7 RBI 8 20/16 K/BB 22/5 5 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings