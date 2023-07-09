Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (hitting .278 in his past 10 games, with five doubles and an RBI), take on starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Phillies.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Joey Wendle At The Plate
- Wendle is batting .275 with 12 doubles, two triples, a home run and eight walks.
- In 31 of 50 games this year (62.0%) Wendle has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- In eight games this season, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 15 of 50 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|23
|.279
|AVG
|.270
|.300
|OBP
|.325
|.395
|SLG
|.392
|9
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|5
|18/2
|K/BB
|19/6
|1
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 19th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 4.30 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty went 7 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.30), 15th in WHIP (1.097), and 28th in K/9 (9.1).
