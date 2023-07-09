The Miami Marlins, including Joey Wendle (hitting .278 in his past 10 games, with five doubles and an RBI), take on starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Phillies.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Wendle? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Joey Wendle At The Plate

Wendle is batting .275 with 12 doubles, two triples, a home run and eight walks.

In 31 of 50 games this year (62.0%) Wendle has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (20.0%).

He has homered in just one game this year.

In eight games this season, Wendle has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 15 of 50 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 23 .279 AVG .270 .300 OBP .325 .395 SLG .392 9 XBH 6 0 HR 1 4 RBI 5 18/2 K/BB 19/6 1 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings