After the third round at the 2023 John Deere Classic, Brendon Todd is currently atop the leaderboard (+350 to win).

John Deere Classic Fourth Round Information

Start Time: 7:55 AM ET

7:55 AM ET Venue: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par/Distance: Par 71/7,289 yards

John Deere Classic Best Odds to Win

Denny McCarthy

Tee Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-15)

2nd (-15) Odds to Win: +350

McCarthy Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -3 4 1 23rd Round 2 64 -7 10 1 7th Round 3 66 -5 4 1 8th

Brendon Todd

Tee Time: 1:45 PM ET

1:45 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-16)

1st (-16) Odds to Win: +350

Todd Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -5 5 0 9th Round 2 65 -6 7 1 10th Round 3 66 -5 3 0 8th

Alex Smalley

Tee Time: 1:45 PM ET

1:45 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-15)

2nd (-15) Odds to Win: +500

Smalley Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -5 5 0 9th Round 2 70 -1 4 3 87th Round 3 62 -9 7 0 1st

Adam Schenk

Tee Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-15)

2nd (-15) Odds to Win: +500

Schenk Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -6 6 0 3rd Round 2 66 -5 5 0 14th Round 3 67 -4 3 1 17th

Cameron Young

Tee Time: 12:40 PM ET

12:40 PM ET Current Rank: 6th (-13)

6th (-13) Odds to Win: +1400

Young Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -6 7 1 3rd Round 2 64 -7 8 1 7th Round 3 71 E 4 2 52nd

John Deere Classic Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Peter Kuest 5th (-14) +1600 Chris Kirk 6th (-13) +2000 Lucas Glover 6th (-13) +2500 Mark Hubbard 6th (-13) +2800 JT Poston 6th (-13) +2800 Sepp Straka 14th (-12) +5000 Jonas Blixt 6th (-13) +5000 Keith Mitchell 58th (-5) +6000 Kevin Streelman 39th (-8) +6600 Seamus Power 39th (-8) +6600

