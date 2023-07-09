On Sunday, Jorge Soler (batting .306 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami in total hits (80) this season while batting .254 with 41 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Soler is batting .471 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Soler has gotten a hit in 53 of 87 games this season (60.9%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (20.7%).

He has homered in 23.0% of his games in 2023 (20 of 87), and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.3% of his games this season, Soler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 46.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 43 .236 AVG .272 .311 OBP .388 .478 SLG .582 20 XBH 21 9 HR 14 23 RBI 28 40/17 K/BB 43/27 0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings