Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Jorge Soler (batting .306 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Phillies.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami in total hits (80) this season while batting .254 with 41 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
- Soler is batting .471 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Soler has gotten a hit in 53 of 87 games this season (60.9%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (20.7%).
- He has homered in 23.0% of his games in 2023 (20 of 87), and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Soler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 46.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (11.5%).
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|43
|.236
|AVG
|.272
|.311
|OBP
|.388
|.478
|SLG
|.582
|20
|XBH
|21
|9
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|28
|40/17
|K/BB
|43/27
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 93 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- The Phillies will send Nola (8-5) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 4.30 ERA and 114 strikeouts through 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty tossed 7 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 45th, 1.097 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 28th.
