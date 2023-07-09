Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Phillies - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Arraez -- with a slugging percentage of .378 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Phillies.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez has an OPS of .915, fueled by an OBP of .439 to go with a slugging percentage of .477. All three of those stats are tops among Miami hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.
- Arraez will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 over the course of his last outings.
- Arraez has picked up a hit in 83.5% of his 85 games this year, with more than one hit in 41.2% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 3.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 85), and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Arraez has had an RBI in 28 games this year (32.9%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (11.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|39
|.421
|AVG
|.351
|.460
|OBP
|.415
|.497
|SLG
|.455
|11
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|2
|24
|RBI
|18
|6/13
|K/BB
|13/14
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.06).
- The Phillies allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his 19th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 4.30 ERA and 114 strikeouts through 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty went 7 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.30), 15th in WHIP (1.097), and 28th in K/9 (9.1).
