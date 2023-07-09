Luis Arraez -- with a slugging percentage of .378 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Phillies.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez has an OPS of .915, fueled by an OBP of .439 to go with a slugging percentage of .477. All three of those stats are tops among Miami hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.

Arraez will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 over the course of his last outings.

Arraez has picked up a hit in 83.5% of his 85 games this year, with more than one hit in 41.2% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 3.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 85), and 0.8% of his trips to the dish.

Arraez has had an RBI in 28 games this year (32.9%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (11.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 39 .421 AVG .351 .460 OBP .415 .497 SLG .455 11 XBH 11 1 HR 2 24 RBI 18 6/13 K/BB 13/14 1 SB 0

