Sunday's contest between the Miami Marlins (52-39) and the Philadelphia Phillies (48-40) at LoanDepot park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Marlins coming out on top. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on July 9.

The probable starters are Jesus Luzardo (7-5) for the Marlins and Aaron Nola (8-5) for the Phillies.

Marlins vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Marlins 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

This season, the Marlins have been favored 40 times and won 28, or 70%, of those games.

Miami has entered 38 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 26-12 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Marlins, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Miami has scored 379 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Marlins have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Marlins Schedule