The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler will take the field against Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies at LoanDepot park on Sunday, with the first pitch at 1:40 PM ET.

The Marlins are listed as -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Phillies (+100). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the matchup (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds to go under).

Marlins vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023

1:40 PM ET

Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -120 +100 7.5 +100 -120 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 4-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Marlins and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been the moneyline favorite 40 total times this season. They've gone 28-12 in those games.

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Miami has a record of 26-12 (68.4%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Marlins' implied win probability is 54.5%.

Miami has played in 90 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-44-4).

The Marlins have covered 66.7% of their games this season, going 4-2-0 ATS.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-18 23-21 23-18 28-21 40-29 11-10

