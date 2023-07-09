Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies take the field on Sunday at LoanDepot park against Jesus Luzardo, who will start for the Miami Marlins. First pitch will be at 1:40 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Marlins vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 23rd in MLB play with 84 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.

Miami's .399 slugging percentage ranks 20th in MLB.

The Marlins are third in MLB with a .264 batting average.

Miami ranks 22nd in runs scored with 379 (4.2 per game).

The Marlins rank 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .323.

Marlins batters strike out eight times per game, the 10th-lowest average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Miami has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the majors.

Miami's 4.10 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.264).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins are sending Luzardo (7-5) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.32 ERA and 120 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander threw six scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering five hits.

Luzardo is trying to extend a fourth-game quality start streak in this outing.

Luzardo is aiming for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the hill.

He is looking to make his fourth straight outing with no earned runs allowed.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 7/4/2023 Cardinals W 15-2 Home Jesús Luzardo Adam Wainwright 7/5/2023 Cardinals W 10-9 Home Bryan Hoeing Matthew Liberatore 7/6/2023 Cardinals L 3-0 Home Eury Pérez Jack Flaherty 7/7/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Home Sandy Alcantara Zack Wheeler 7/8/2023 Phillies W 5-3 Home Braxton Garrett Ranger Suárez 7/9/2023 Phillies - Home Jesús Luzardo Aaron Nola 7/14/2023 Orioles - Away - - 7/15/2023 Orioles - Away - - 7/16/2023 Orioles - Away - - 7/17/2023 Cardinals - Away - - 7/18/2023 Cardinals - Away - -

