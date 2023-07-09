When the Miami Marlins (52-39) and Philadelphia Phillies (48-40) meet in the series rubber match at LoanDepot park on Sunday, July 9, Jesus Luzardo will get the ball for the Marlins, while the Phillies will send Aaron Nola to the hill. The game will start at 1:40 PM ET.

The Marlins have been listed as -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Phillies (+100). The game's over/under is set at 7 runs.

Marlins vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (7-5, 3.32 ERA) vs Nola - PHI (8-5, 4.30 ERA)

Marlins vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have been favored 40 times and won 28, or 70%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Marlins have a 26-12 record (winning 68.4% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins were favored on the moneyline for five of their last 10 games, and they went 4-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Phillies have come away with 13 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Phillies have won 10 of 23 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Phillies have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Marlins vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Arraez 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+250) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Garrett Cooper 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Jesús Sánchez 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+200)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +4000 13th 3rd

